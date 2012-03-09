* Operating costs seen as main hurdle
* High grades of ores could compensate for costs
* Nautilus Minerals to mine commercially by end-2013
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, March 9 Touted as the mining
world's next frontier, its attractiveness riding on high ore
grades and dwindling metal supplies elsewhere, seabed mining
will have to prove it can keep costs low to win over mainstream
investors.
While the diamond industry has been mining off the Namibian
shoreline for years, Toronto-listed Nautilus Minerals
is expected to be the first commercial operation to extract
metals such as copper and gold from the seabed.
Some analysts say the move could transform the mining
industry in the way off-shore drilling gave access to new
deposits in the oil and gas sector in the 1970s. But keeping
operating costs low will be crucial to seabed mining's success,
they warn.
Seafloor mining comes at a critical time for the industry.
Copper ore grades are declining, forcing firms to mine in
riskier areas, costs are rising and new projects have been slow
to catch up with demand from emerging economies.
A Reuters survey late last year showed long-term price
forecasts for copper have jumped by a fifth compared with the
previous year on strong demand from emerging markets and rising
production costs in a world of tight supply.
Long-term, or incentive, price forecasts are used to
evaluate the feasibility and potential profitability of future
projects.
Gold is also seen as lucrative to mine, with spot prices
trading up almost 9 percent this year after hitting an
all-time high at $1,920.30 an ounce in September 2011.
Founded by geologist-turned-journalist Julian Malnic in the
late 1990s, Nautilus has permission to explore massive sulphide
deposits in the floor of the Bismarck sea off the coast of Papua
New Guinea for copper, gold, zinc and silver.
The firm is backed by high-profile investors, including
global miner Anglo American Plc and Russia's largest
iron ore miner Metalloinvest, controlled by Arsenal football
club shareholder Alisher Usmanov.
"They (shareholders) recognise that if it works it's going
to be a game changer for the mining industry in many respects
because there is a lot of this stuff out there on the ocean
floor," Numis analyst Andy Davidson said.
"It's almost a punt for those guys and I think that's the
way a lot of investors look at this. This is a high-risk,
potentially very high-reward speculative play."
COST IS KEY
Nautilus aims to start producing at Solwara 1 in the
Bismarck sea, at a water depth of some 1,600 metres, in late
2013. It hopes to produce around 80,000 tonnes of copper and
150,000 ounces of gold per year, equivalent to a small mine.
"The initial resources at Solwara 1 will allow us to produce
for two-three years and we will then move the production system
to the next resource," Nautilus Chief Executive Steve Rogers
told Reuters in an interview.
"Unlike land-based mining where you have got to completely
build new infrastructure, one of the attractions here is we can
move the vessel around in a very short space of time and begin
production... at a low incremental cost."
Cost is an issue that analysts said will be key to the
long-term viability of seafloor mining, including ore
transportation costs if mining areas are located further away
from land such as off the Eastern Pacific, between Hawaii and
Mexico.
"You need to have some sort of offshore processing facility,
which will be hugely expensive, or else you're transporting huge
tonnages of material and the freight costs would be
prohibitive," said Christine Meilton, principle consultant at
CRU.
But the Solwara 1 project could be spared some of the higher
transportation costs, Meilton said as the area is close to land.
Energy costs involved in lifting the ore and separating it
from the water, will also be a factor closely monitored by
analysts, in relation to every tonne of copper, or ounce of gold
recovered.
Potential higher costs could be counterbalanced by higher
grade ores as analysts estimate copper deposits on the seafloor
are around 7 percent, compared with grades around 0.6 percent on
land.
Gold grades of over 20 grammes a tonne have been discovered
in some parts in Solwara 1, according to Nautilus.
"If it works, with a fairly reasonable contingency to the
guidelines that they (Nautilus) have put out, it should be very
cost efficient compared to land-based operations," said Numis'
Davidson said.
"It will be relatively high costs in absolute terms on a per
tonne of ore lifted, but because the ore is so rich in metals
and the grade is so high, on a per unit of contained metal basis
its comparable and cheap."
ENVIRONMENTAL OPPOSITION
The high ore grades for copper on the sea floor is one of
the main draws for seabed mining, said David Russell, Director
of Global Resources at Ernst & Young, with shallow seabeds the
best areas to mine for keeping costs low.
"It is much easier to operate in areas where there is
relatively shallow seabed but would you be able to get
permission to mine them?," he said.
Large-scale permission to mine on the sea floor is likely to
face opposition from environmental campaigners and indigenous
rights groups, such as those that already exist in Papua New
Guinea, New Zealand and Australia among others.
This week, Australia's Northern Territory imposed a
moratorium on seabed mining in its coastal water until at least
2015, where large manganese deposits are believed to exist, to
review potential risks.