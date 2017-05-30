* Miners' quest for technology adds to order books
* China uncertainty caps gains
* Oil spending focused on low-cost operational work
By Karolin Schaps and Barbara Lewis
LONDON, May 30 Companies supplying miners with
equipment and services have performed better than their oil
sector peers, buoyed by spending on new technology and
expectations the demand outlook for other minerals is more
bullish than for fuel.
The index of mining services companies, such as Atlas Copco
, Sandvik and Metso, has risen
more than 50 percent over the last 12 months.
In contrast, the oil services index has barely moved as
companies such as Saipem, Technip FMC and SBM
Offshore grapple with the thinnest order books in 13
years.
Analysts say the picture is particularly bleak for the
European oil services sector.
"For most of the markets that the European oil services
companies serve, it's almost arithmetically impossible for
revenue to go up this year," Alex Brooks, equity analyst at
Canaccord Genuity, said, referring to a drop in service
contracts.
Any increase is unlikely for now as oil prices hover
above $50 a barrel, depressed by oversupply, despite last week's
decision led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries to maintain output curbs.
The outlook is fundamentally stronger for miners and their
supply companies, although lingering nervousness following the
commodity price crash of 2015 means they are unwilling to risk
shareholder disapproval by embarking on major new projects.
Instead, most of the spending is to boost mine output and
from the sector's belated recourse to technology to cut costs
and improve margins.
Sandvik said it had seen growth in demand for automation,
which so far represents a small part of the mining sector,
leaving room for more growth.
Analysts say any spending in the oil sector, which has
already experienced the kind of technical breakthroughs creeping
into mining, is focused on maintenance or expanding existing
production.
"If you're an oil guy who lives off building new subsea
structures and new pipelines, this is a very worrying trend,"
Nicholas Green, senior equity analyst at Bernstein, said.
Longer, as well as shorter term prospects, are brighter for
mining service companies that have reported more orders this
year.
Mining executives predict a quicker uptake in electric
vehicles than previously expected will lift the sector as a
whole as consumption of minerals, such as copper and cobalt
grows, while oil demand retreats.
"Technology is bad for energy consumption and for some
metals, it could be very good," Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina
said.
But concerns about the economic health of China, the biggest
commodities consumer, were capping growth across the resources
sector, he added.
The major miners, which led gains on Britain's benchmark
FTSE-100 stock index last year, have lost momentum in 2017,
while iron ore, the commodity most closely linked to
their performance, is slightly weaker than at the start of the
year following a 300 percent gain in 2016.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Mark
Potter)