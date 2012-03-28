* Only top-flight projects a good bet for financing
* Equity financings dry up
* M&A sluggish
* Projects face long road to production
By Cameron French
TORONTO, March 28 Despite steady commodity
prices, financing remains a challenge for junior miners, and a
sluggish M&A environment means many projects face a long road to
development, a financing panel told the Reuters Global Mining
and Metals Summit.
While high-grade projects in stable jurisdictions are still
a good bet to find money, lower-grade projects that would have
been a slam-dunk just a few years ago are facing a grim market.
"From my perspective it's virtually non-existent," Krisztian
Toth, a mining M&A lawyer at Fasken Martineau, said of the
potential for equity financing, traditionally the go-to way to
cash up a junior explorer.
While gold and copper prices are at historically high
levels, junior mining stocks have lagged and traded in sluggish
volumes that deter investors who may want to unload shares at a
later date.
Indeed, mining stocks in general have been on the defensive
of late.
The mining-heavy S&P/TSX materials index, home to
companies such as Barrick Gold and Teck Resources
, has fallen 9 percent in March, compared with a 2
percent decline of the broader S&P/TSX composite index
.
"That causes a lot of these junior explorers to hesitate
when it comes to raising additional monies, because their
valuations are so low and they don't want the dilution," said
Michael White , chief executive of junior-focused IBK Capital.
The cheap valuations would normally be expected to lure
senior miners looking to fill up their project pipeline.
But larger players have been picky of late, which experts
said is partly due to the fact that many have full project
pipelines and worry about cost overruns at new projects.
Banks, meanwhile, have all but disappeared from the junior
market, due largely to fallout from the European debt crisis,
experts say.
"Since the global financial crisis, the number of project
lenders in the mining industry dropped to where you can count
them on your fingers. What's happening now is all the European
banks now have just dropped off in the last year," said David
Harquail, chief executive of royalty company Franco-Nevada
.
Harquail says that, with few alternatives, junior miners
have flooded his company looking for financing options.
While the situation is not as dire as 2009, when some small
players went belly-up due to the combination of a commodity
crisis and a lack of credit, the lack of funding means many
juniors taking the step from exploration property to
construction project will face delays, which could eventually
squeeze metals supply.
However, with long-term demand for gold and base metals not
likely to dry up, junior players can still reward a patient
investor, said Michael Boyd, a mining M&A banker at CIBC
.
"It is creating an environment now where arguably it's a
buyers market just in terms of the valuations have been crushed
down so low," he said.