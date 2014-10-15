LONDON Oct 15 The former boss of mining company
Xstrata, Mick Davis, has secured a further $1 billion in funding
from unnamed investors, taking the amount he has available to
build a new mining powerhouse to up to $4.8 billion.
Davis led Xstrata until its takeover by Glencore
last year, and is now aiming to build his new venture X2
Resources into a mid-sized diversified mining and metals
company.
X2, which did not detail the source of fresh capital, said
in a statement it has now secured $3.3 billion in committed
equity capital, and $1.5 billion in conditional capital.
Davis, whose dealmaking at the helm of Xstrata transformed
the sector, set up X2 months after leaving the mining giant
following its acquisition by Glencore.
X2, which has yet to seal an acquisition but has been linked
to a string of assets in copper, coal and other commodities,
said on Wednesday it was reviewing "a number of opportunities".
(Reporting By Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by Louise
Heavens)