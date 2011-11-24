MUMBAI Nov 24 The Indian government is in
talks with India's central bank on providing relief to the
cash-strapped national carrier Air India, Civil Aviation
Minister Vayalar Ravi told Reuters on Thursday.
"The discussions with RBI (Reserve Bank of India) are on.
The discussions are on about Air India's balance sheet,
financial position and future projects," Ravi said, adding that
he was yet to get a response from the central bank on the
issue.
Earlier on Thursday, sources told Reuters, India's central
bank has approved extension of the tenure of loans to troubled
state-run carrier Air India to 15 years from 10 years.
.
Ravi also ruled out government intervention for the
beleaguered Kingfisher Airlines <King. ns> and said the carrier
would have to talk to its lenders and find a way out of its
financial deadlock.
"They have to talk to the banks and put their own money. It
is for them to decide," Ravi said.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)