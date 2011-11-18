SYDNEY Nov 18 An open pit deposit will be
exploited above Australia's Golden Grove underground copper
mine, extending the life of the operation by two years to 2019,
owner Minmetals said on Friday.
The open pit will produce approximately 235,000 tonnes of
copper concentrate containing 59,600 tonnes of copper metal over
the next two years, MMG, the Australian arm of China's
Minmetals, said.
The underground deposit at Golden Grove was projected to run
out of ore in 2017 prior to the decision to tap the open pit
deposit, according to MMG.
"The open pit will supplement production from our current
underground mining operations and support our mine life
extension," MMG said in a statement.
The deposit is located directly over the existing
underground workings and will provide an additional 3.3 million
tonnes of copper ore reserves, MMG said.
Minmetals has long studied expanding into open pit mining,
but the project was put on hold in 2009 during the global
financial crisis.
Copper raced to records above $10,000 per tonne
earlier this year, though has since fallen to around $7,500 a
tonne. That is still more than twice the price at the start of
2009.
(Reporting by James Regan)