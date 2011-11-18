SYDNEY Nov 18 An open pit deposit will be exploited above Australia's Golden Grove underground copper mine, extending the life of the operation by two years to 2019, owner Minmetals said on Friday.

The open pit will produce approximately 235,000 tonnes of copper concentrate containing 59,600 tonnes of copper metal over the next two years, MMG, the Australian arm of China's Minmetals, said.

The underground deposit at Golden Grove was projected to run out of ore in 2017 prior to the decision to tap the open pit deposit, according to MMG.

"The open pit will supplement production from our current underground mining operations and support our mine life extension," MMG said in a statement.

The deposit is located directly over the existing underground workings and will provide an additional 3.3 million tonnes of copper ore reserves, MMG said.

Minmetals has long studied expanding into open pit mining, but the project was put on hold in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Copper raced to records above $10,000 per tonne earlier this year, though has since fallen to around $7,500 a tonne. That is still more than twice the price at the start of 2009. (Reporting by James Regan)