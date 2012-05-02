SYDNEY May 2 China's Minmetals Resources
said on Wednesday its copper mine in Democratic
Republic of Congo would fall short of production targets due to
power disruptions.
"These disruptions have resulted in the rescheduling of
mining operations and a reduction in ore mining as there has
been inadequate power to ramp up production," Minmetals Chief
Executive Andrew Michelmore said in a statement
Hong Kong-listed Minmetals, a unit of China's biggest metals
trader, in February acquired the Kinsevere copper project in the
DRC as part of its $1.3 billion takeover of Africa-focused Anvil
Mining.
A short-term solution to provide power was being sought
through the installation of temporary diesel generators on at
the mine, Minmetals said.
The generators are expected in June and will provide
stable back-up power during the second half of 2012, it said.
Minmetals also said it had negotiated additional off-peak
power from the Zambian power authority with the Société
nationale d'électricité, the national electricity company of the
DRC.
Minmetals said the mine would yield between 28,000 and
32,000 tonnes of copper cathode from March to December with a
view to ramp up to full strength by the end of 2012. Annual
capacity is about 60,000 tonnes.
The company also said its Century mine in Australia, the
world's third-largest zinc mine, produced 112,873 tonnes of
contained zinc during the quarter, up 18 percent from the same
period a year ago.
Contained lead output at the mine rose 6 percent to 3,960
tonnes over the period, it said.
Minmetals Resources is 72 percent-owned by China's
state-owned Minmetals group.
