Dec 5 Minnesota faces a nearly $1.1 billion
deficit in its upcoming two-year budget, mainly due to
nonrecurring measures that were used to balance the current
budget, according to a forecast released on Wednesday.
The state issued tobacco bonds and delayed state aid
payments to school districts to help eliminate a $5 billion hole
in its current budget. While the fiscal 2012-2013 budget is
projected to end the biennium in the black, the ending balance
will be used to reduce the amount of shifted school payments to
$1.1 billion from $2.4 billion, the forecast released by the
Minnesota Department of Management and Budget said.
Governor Mark Dayton said the state was done with
budget-balancing gimmicks.
"We're going to make tough decisions, there will be
unpopular decisions, there will be hard decisions, but that's
what we're going to do," he said in a statement.
For the fiscal 2014-2015 biennium that begins July 1,
Minnesota is projecting revenue at nearly $35.8 billion, an $849
million increase over the current biennium.
In the absence of a solution to the U.S. "fiscal cliff",
which would lead to higher taxes and big federal spending cuts
next year, Minnesota's revenue for the upcoming biennium could
be about $1.75 billion lower than projected, according to the
forecast.