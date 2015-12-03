Dec 3 Minnesota expects to end its fiscal
2016-17 biennium with a $1.87 billion budget balance, more than
double the $865 million surplus projected earlier this year, the
state reported on Thursday.
The rosier forecast was attributed to higher sales and
corporate tax collections and lower spending on human services,
along with a $682 million carryover balance from the fiscal
2014-15 biennium, which ended June 30.
Under state law, $71 million of the $1.87 billion balance
would be allocated to environmental funds and $594 million would
flow to the budget reserve, leaving an available balance of $1.2
billion.
