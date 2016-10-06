Oct 6 A stabbing attack at a Minnesota mall last
month that wounded 10 was premeditated and the attacker, who was
fatally shot by an off-duty police officer, showed signs of
radicalization, authorities said on Thursday.
Dahir Adan, who hailed from a Somali family that had settled
in the United States, grew increasingly interested in Islam and
withdrew socially before he stabbed 10 people at Crossroads Mall
in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Sept. 17, the FBI said.
The officer who shot and killed Adan will not be charged,
authorities said.
"One could reasonably conclude his actions were consistent
with the philosophies of violent radical Islamic groups," FBI
special agent Rich Thornton said at a press conference in St.
Cloud on Thursday where video footage of Adan's attack was
released.
In addition, Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall said
Jason Falconer, the off-duty police officer who fatally shot
Adan, was justified in his use of force and will not face
charges.
Falconer was shopping at the mall when he was approached by
Adan, who asked Falconer if he was a Muslim, according to
Kendall. Falconer said that he was not and pursued Adan after he
saw the man was carrying two kitchen knives.
Falconer chased Adan into a Macy's store where he shot and
killed him after Adan repeatedly lunged at him.
Thornton said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is still
investigating Adan's activities and wants access to his cell
phone.
"Dahir Adan's iPhone is locked and we are in the process of
assessing our legal and technical options to gain access to this
device and the data it may contain," Thornton said.
Apple Inc, the maker of the iPhone, earlier this
year opposed the FBI's efforts to break into an iPhone recovered
from a mass shooter in San Bernardino, California, sparking a
fierce debate over privacy and national security.
The FBI was able to unlock the phone with the help of an
outside contractor.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on Thursday.
Following Adan's attack, Amaq, the news agency affiliated
with the Islamic State militant group, issued a statement that
called Adan a "soldier of the Islamic State," but FBI Director
James Comey said last week in Washington at a House Judiciary
Committee hearing that this was not definitive proof of a
connection between Adan and the group.
"They claimed responsibility," he said. "That isn't
dispositive for us because they'll claim responsibility for any
savagery they can get their name on."
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)