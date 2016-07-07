By Angela Moon and Dustin Volz
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, July 7 A live, 10-minute
video of the aftermath of a police officer shooting a black man
in Minnesota was the latest example of the riveting power of
video streaming and the complex ethical and policy issues it
raises for Facebook Live and similar features.
The graphic video taken by the victim's girlfriend and
broadcast on her Facebook page shows Philando Castile
covered in blood in the driver's seat of a car as the officer
points a gun into the vehicle.
By Thursday morning, the footage had more than four million
views and together with another police shooting in Baton Rouge,
Louisiana, topped the items on Facebook's "Newswire", which
promotes stories of broad interest.
Facebook this year has made its Live feature, which allows
anyone to broadcast a video directly from their smartphone, a
central component of its growth strategy. Rivals Twitter
and Alphabet's YouTube are also pushing live
video as a new frontier in Internet content.
While traditional TV broadcasters are subject to "decency"
standards overseen by the Federal Communications Commission -
and have a short delay in their broadcasts to allow them to cut
away from violent or obscene images - Internet streaming
services have no such limitations.
That easy accessibility and openness are fostering a new
type of intimate, personal broadcasting that proponents said can
be extraordinarily powerful, as evidenced by the demonstrations
that began shortly after the Minneapolis video.
But critics said the lack of regulation can allow a somewhat
cynical exploitation of tragedy.
Facebook and others can "rush forward and do whatever they
think will get them clicks and users" without concerns for
potential legal consequences, said Mary Anne Franks, a law
professor at the University of Miami who helps run the Cyber
Civil Rights Initiative. She advocates on behalf of revenge porn
victims and would like companies to do more to prevent
dissemination of such content.
Indeed, Internet companies enjoy broad protections under
federal law for content users posting on their services. Merely
hosting third-party content that is objectionable or even
illegal does not expose those companies to litigation as long as
they adopt reasonable takedown policies.
The companies do enforce their own terms of service, which
restrict many types of images. They rely heavily on users to
report violations, which are then reviewed by employees or
contractors for possible removal.
POLITICAL PRESSURE
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, head of the Los Angeles-based
nonprofit Simon Wiesenthal Center's Digital Terrorism and Hate
project, said live video provides unprecedented opportunity to
seize public awareness and cultivate political pressure on a
topic such as police brutality.
But Cooper said the technology also raises concerns. "The
availability of a live broadcast, unencumbered, becomes a
horrendous tool in the hands of a terrorist."
Facebook said last month that it was expanding the team
dedicated to reviewing live content and staffing it 24 hours a
day. The company would also test the monitoring of broadcasts
that go viral or are trending even before they are reported,
giving Facebook a way to stop offending broadcasts quickly, just
as a TV network might do.
In Wednesday night's shooting in Falcon Heights, a suburb of
St. Paul, Minnesota, the footage was taken offline for about an
hour, leading to outrage on social media. It was then restored
with a warning labeling it as "disturbing."
"We're very sorry that the video was temporarily
inaccessible," a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement. "It
was down due to a technical glitch and restored as soon as we
were able to investigate."
Details of the technical glitch were not immediately known.
Facebook's push into live streaming assures that such
violent or otherwise disturbing events would not be the last.
About 1.65 billion people used Facebook monthly as of March
31, spending at least 50 minutes per day on the social media
platform. In Facebook's most recent quarterly earnings, it
reported a 50 percent surge in revenue, handily beating Wall
Street expectations as its promotion of live video won new
advertisers and encouraged existing ones to increase spending.
Facebook pays some companies, including Reuters, to produce
content for Facebook Live.
The Minnesota shooting followed other violent events that
were streamed live on the Internet and went viral.
Just last month, a 28-year-old Chicago man, Antonio Perkins,
filmed himself on Facebook Live spending time with his friends
outside when shots rang out. The graphic video showed Perkins
falling to the ground and what appears to be blood on the grass.
Days earlier, there was a double homicide in France in which
the killer later took to Facebook Live to encourage more
violence in a 12-minute clip.
In April, an 18-year-old woman was charged after she live
streamed her friend's rape on Twitter's Periscope. In
May, a young woman in France recorded herself on Periscope as
she threw herself under a train.
