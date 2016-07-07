ST. PAUL, Minn. The fiancee of a black man fatally shot by police in Minnesota after a traffic stop told reporters on Thursday that the officers on the scene never checked the man's pulse after the shooting and handcuffed her.

Diamond Reynolds, who broadcast the bloody aftermath of Philando Castile's shooting, said the officers involved did not perform first aid on him and that she and her daughter were questioned separately by police.

"I was treated like a criminal," Reynolds told reporters outside the Minnesota state house. "I was treated like I was the one that did this. They were very racist towards me. They treated me like this was my fault."

