By David Bailey and Nick Carey
| ST. PAUL, Minn., July 8
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 8 A county prosecutor
investigating the police shooting of a black motorist in
Minnesota on Friday said law enforcement authorities in his
state and nationwide must improve practices and procedures to
prevent future such tragedies, regardless of the outcome of his
probe.
Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said he had not decided yet
whether his office, or a grand jury, would determine if officers
should be charged in the fatal shooting on Wednesday night of
Philando Castile, 32.
"We must do better, in our state and in our nation, to
improve police-community interactions to ensure the safety of
everyone in this country, but particularly the safety of African
Americans, who disproportionately lose their lives as a result,"
Choi said.
Choi's remarks came hours after five police officers were
fatally shot and seven wounded after a demonstration in Dallas
over fatal shootings by police in Minnesota and Louisiana.
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton on Thursday said he believed
Castile would be alive today if he were white and has asked the
U.S. Justice Department to investigate the shooting.
Thousands of people demonstrated on Thursday outside the
governor's residence, reacting to a live video Castile's
girlfriend Diamond Reynolds posted on the internet of the bloody
scene after the shooting. They continued on Friday.
Choi said Reynold's video will be part of the investigation.
"It makes you sad to watch all of that unfold. But again the
public needs to understand we have to have the total picture and
that is what investigators are looking at," he said.
Officer Jeronimo Yanez of the St. Anthony Police Department
shot Castile multiple times during a traffic stop in Falcon
Heights, a small St. Paul suburb the department patrols, state
authorities said. Yanez and his partner, Officer Joseph Kauser,
were placed on administrative leave.
A makeshift memorial of flowers, balloons, signs and chalk
messages that included "RIP Philando" has sprung up near where
Castile was shot.
Reynolds' video showed Yanez outside the car pointing a gun
inward. She could be heard saying Castile was shot after police
pulled their car over, citing a broken tail light. Authorities
have not said why police stopped the car.
Yanez's attorney Thomas Kelly declined to comment on Friday.
The labor union that represents the officer has urged people to
reserve judgment.
Choi said use of deadly force is justified only when
necessary to protect the officer or another from death or great
bodily harm. The bar is higher for charging officers than other
citizens, but their actions have to be reasonable, he said.
(Reporting by David Bailey and Nick Carey; Editing by David
Gregorio)