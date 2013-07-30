July 30 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday revised the outlook on Minnesota's general obligation bonds to stable from negative, affirming its Aa1 rating and citing strong financial management.

The outlook revision, ahead of a sale on Aug. 6 of $265.2 million Various Purpose G.O. Bonds, Series 2013A; $200 million State Trunk Highway G.O. Bonds, Series 2013B; and $5 million Taxable G.O. Bonds, Series 2013C, reflects improved revenue performance, increased budget reserves, and recurring budget balancing solutions, Moody's said in a statement.

The Aa1 rating is affirmed on $5.7 billion of general obligation debt, while the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program is affirmed at Aa2 on approximately $15 billion outstanding, on Minnesota City and County Credit Enhancement Program (approximately $687 million outstanding and on various appropriation credits (approximately $1.1 billion outstanding).