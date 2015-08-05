(Adds quotes from S&P statement, details on potential rating upgrade)

Aug 5 Standard and Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday revised the outlook on Minnesota's debt to positive from stable, signaling that the state's AA-plus general obligation rating could be upgraded to the highest level of AAA over the next two years.

"The outlook revision reflects the state's payment of its deferred liabilities and improved structural balance alignment," S&P credit analyst John Sugden said in a statement.

The credit rating agency also pointed to Minnesota's diverse economy, moderate debt levels, and improved financial results, adding that challenges to maintaining a balanced budget remain.

"Should the state continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to structural balance and avoid using payment deferrals or shifts, while managing budget growth pressures, we could raise the rating," S&P said in the statement.

"Should the state continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to structural balance and avoid using payment deferrals or shifts, while managing budget growth pressures, we could raise the rating," S&P said in the statement.

The state could revert back to a stable outlook if it underfunds pensions or if economic or spending pressures "challenge the state's commitment to structural balance and reserve replenishment," S&P added.