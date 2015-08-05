(Adds quotes from S&P statement, details on potential rating
upgrade)
Aug 5 Standard and Poor's Ratings Services on
Wednesday revised the outlook on Minnesota's debt to positive
from stable, signaling that the state's AA-plus general
obligation rating could be upgraded to the highest level of AAA
over the next two years.
"The outlook revision reflects the state's payment of its
deferred liabilities and improved structural balance alignment,"
S&P credit analyst John Sugden said in a statement.
The credit rating agency also pointed to Minnesota's diverse
economy, moderate debt levels, and improved financial results,
adding that challenges to maintaining a balanced budget remain.
"Should the state continue to demonstrate a strong
commitment to structural balance and avoid using payment
deferrals or shifts, while managing budget growth pressures, we
could raise the rating," S&P said in the statement.
The state could revert back to a stable outlook if it
underfunds pensions or if economic or spending pressures
"challenge the state's commitment to structural balance and
reserve replenishment," S&P added. (bit.ly/1IMPUcY)
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru and Karen Pierog in
Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)