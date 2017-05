A Minnesota man was given no additional prison time on Monday for conspiring to join the Islamic State militant group in Syria, according to local media reports.

Abdullahi Yusuf, 20, was sentenced to time already served and was ordered to spend the next year in a halfway house by U.S. Judge Michael Davis, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Yusuf is one of three Somali men scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Minnesota for attempting to aid Islamic State.

(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago)