Dec 28 Western Refining's plant in St. Paul Park, Minnesota could be headed for a strike at the beginning of the year, according to a union statement on Wednesday.

The 90,000-barrel-per-day refinery produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and asphalt which is sold around the U.S. Midwest. The Local 120 Teamsters union authorized a strike in a vote earlier in the month, it said in its statement. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chris Reese)