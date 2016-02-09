Feb 9 Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday
proposed giving six weeks of paid parental leave to all state
employees after the birth or adoption of a child, which if
approved would make Minnesota only the fourth U.S. state with
such a policy.
If the legislature approves, Minnesota would join
California, New Jersey and Rhode Island in having paid family
leave, according to the National Conference of State
Legislatures.
All 35,000 Minnesota state employees would be eligible for
the benefit, which would amount to an average of $6,200 in wages
workers would receive instead of having to take unpaid leave.
About 500 new parents would use the benefit every year,
according to the governor's office.
"Six weeks of paid parental leave should be guaranteed for
all hard-working Minnesotans; not just the wealthy few," said
Dayton, a Democrat. "It is time for the state to lead by
example."
Some of Minnesota's largest employers provide employees with
paid parental leave, including the Mayo Clinic, U.S. Bank and
Target. Dayton made the announcement during an appearance with
U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, who said that he and
President Barack Obama will continue to call for a federal paid
leave policy.
The state legislature next convenes on March 8. The House is
controlled by Republicans, while the Senate is majority
Democrat. State Rep. Sarah Anderson, a leading Republican on
state government finance, could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The federal Family Medical Leave Act provides up to 12 weeks
of unpaid leave to care for a newborn or adopted child, or to
care for a family member or to one's own serious health problem.
The law applies to private employers with 50 or more employees.
