BANGKOK Jan 28 Thai hotel group Minor International PCL said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy hotel assets in Portugal and Brazil from Tivoli Hotels and Resorts for 6.56 billion baht ($201.23 million).

The purchase is part of Minor's expansion into Europe and South America, the company said. It includes two hotel properties in Sao Paolo and four hotel properties in Portugal with a combined number of rooms exceeding 1,600. ($1 = 32.6000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)