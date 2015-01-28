BRIEF-Parmalat unit acquires two companies in the United States
* Its LAG Holding Inc. subsidiary acquired two companies operating in the dairy sector in the United States of America
BANGKOK Jan 28 Thai hotel group Minor International PCL said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy hotel assets in Portugal and Brazil from Tivoli Hotels and Resorts for 6.56 billion baht ($201.23 million).
The purchase is part of Minor's expansion into Europe and South America, the company said. It includes two hotel properties in Sao Paolo and four hotel properties in Portugal with a combined number of rooms exceeding 1,600. ($1 = 32.6000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 260.8 million zlotys ($67.5 million) versus 215.0 million zlotys a year ago