BANGKOK Aug 20 Thai hotel and fast-food chain
operator Minor International Pcl plans to spend up to
37 billion baht ($1.16 billion) on expansion and acquisitions
over the next five years, accelerating growth overseas to offset
domestic weakness.
Minor, which competes with the likes of Yum Brands Inc
and Central Plaza Hotel Pcl, said on Wednesday
aims to spend 20-25 billion baht for expanding existing
businesses at home and overseas, and the rest for buying new
food and hotel assets outside Thailand.
Like other major Thai companies, Minor has been aggressive
in mergers and acquisitions overseas to develop high-margin food
and hotel businesses. Domestic demand has slowed after several
months of political crisis in Thailand.
"The opportunity for foreign assets is much bigger than
domestic market...We set a budget of 10-12 billion baht for M&A
in both food and hotels," said Chaiyapat Paitoon, vice president
for strategy. He said the firm aims to boost revenue from
foreign operations to 45 percent of total by 2018 from 38
percent now.
The company, which runs Burger King, Dairy Queen and The
Pizza Company outlets across Asia, planned to boost the number
of both domestic and foreign branches to 2,600 in the next five
years from 1,592 now, Chaiyapat said.
Minor, which owns majority stakes in hotels run under the
Four Seasons, Marriott, St Regis and other brands, as well as
other hotel joint ventures and management contracts, expects
average growth in net profit of at least 15-20 percent a year
over the next five years, he added.
The company expected net profit in the second half to rise
11 percent from a year earlier, boosted by improving domestic
confidence and recovery in the tourism sector, Chaiyapat said.
Food contributed 43 percent of first-half revenue, with 48
percent from hotels. While the occupancy rate at hotels dropped
to 60 percent in the second quarter after the military seized
power in late May, Chaiyapat said he expected the rate to be at
least 70 percent for the whole of 2014.
($1 = 31.9000 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)