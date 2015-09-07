BANGKOK, Sept 7 Thai hotel group Minor
International Pcl said on Monday it aimed to acquire
Tivoli Hotel and Resorts' remaining eight hotels, all of which
are in Portugal, as part of an aggressive plan to expand
overseas.
The company announced this year that it wanted to have 190
hotels by 2019, up from around 133 currently. In January, it
said it was acquiring four hotels in Portugal and two in Brazil
from Tivoli for around $200 million.
Minor International declined to comment on potential
financial terms.
"Despite a weak domestic economic outlook, our investment
and acquisitions will drive our revenue and net profit growth in
the future," Chaiyapat Paitoon, vice president of strategic
planning, said during a quarterly earnings presentation.
Minor International, which also runs Burger King and Dairy
Queen outlets across Asia, reported a 12 percent drop in
second-quarter net profit to 541 million baht ($15 million) from
a year earlier due to slower restaurant earnings in Thailand and
Singapore.
It reiterated its target of 15-20 percent net profit growth
per year over the next five years.
($1 = 36.0200 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)