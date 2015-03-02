* Plans to expand existing foods & hotels, acquisitions
* Aims for average net profit growth of 15-20 pct over 5 yrs
* Domestic demand improves since Q4 2014
(Adds profit, revenue targets, details)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, March 2 Thai hotel and fast-food chain
operator Minor International PCL said on Monday it
planned to spend at least 50 billion baht ($1.54 billion) over
the next five years to expand food and hotel businesses and on
acquisitions.
Minor, which runs Burger King, Dairy Queen and The Pizza
Company outlets across Asia, planned to invest about 30-32
billion baht on expanding its existing business, Chaiyapat
Paitoon, vice president for strategic planning, told investors
during a quarterly earnings presentation.
Another 20-22 billion baht would be set aside for
acquisitions as the company planned to expand domestically as
well as overseas, he said.
The company planned to use cash flow and debt financing to
fund expansion, he said, adding the company's net debt to equity
ratio was low at 0.96 percent at the end of 2014, providing room
for expansion without raising funds via equity.
Minor, which competes with the likes of Yum Brands Inc
and Central Plaza Hotel PCL, has been
aggressive in acquisitions overseas to expand high-margin food
and hotel businesses.
It aims for average growth in net profit of 15-20 percent a
year over the next five years, with average revenue growth of
more then 10 percent, Chaiyapat said.
Domestic operations made up of 65 percent of revenue last
year, with the rest from foreign business. The company aims to
boost the overseas proportion to 50 percent by 2019.
Domestic demand, which slowed after months of domestic
political unrest, has gradually recovered since the fourth
quarter of last year, Chaiyapat said.
Minor, which operates four restaurant chains in Thailand,
Singapore, Australia and China, planned to boost the number of
domestic and foreign fast-food outlets to 3,300 by 2019 from
1,708, he said.
The company also owns majority stakes in hotels run under
the Four Seasons, Marriott, St. Regis and other brands, as well
as other joint ventures and management contracts. It aims to
raise the number of hotels to 190 by 2019 from 119 in 2014.
($1 = 32.40 Baht)
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Mark Potter)