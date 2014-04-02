BRIEF-Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance CEO resigns
April 20 Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance:
April 2 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
* Says 99.97 percent of convertible bonds issued in March 2013 has not been converted into A-shares as of end Q1 2014
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hyn28v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 20 Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance:
* Board proposes capital increase to 200 million riyals from 100 million riyals through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )