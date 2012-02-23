HONG KONG Feb 23 China Minsheng Banking
Corp has received approval from the
country's securities regulator for an issue of up to 1.65
billion new Hong Kong-listed shares, which is aimed at helping
it boost its capital adequacy ratio.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission gave the green
light to the mid-sized Chinese bank to issue the H-shares, the
bank said in a statement posted via the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
Minsheng's Hong Kong-listed shares ended 0.4 percent lower
at HK$7.50 on Thursday, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's
0.78 percent fall. The bank is also listed in Shanghai.
Assuming it opts to issue the maximum number of shares, it
would raise up to HK$12.4 billion ($1.6 billion), according to a
Reuters calculation based on Thursday's close.
The fundraising is necessary as Beijing has been trying to
boost the safety of its banking system by raising capital
adequacy ratio (CAR) requirements.
It is now considering raising CAR to as high as 11.5 percent
for systemically important financial institutions.
For a copy of the statement, please click here
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by David Holmes)