* HK-listed shares down 2.1 pct after $1.44 bln stock offer

* New stock offered at 5 pct discount

* Share offer five times oversubcribed - source

* China Minsheng's Tier 1 capital ratio seen at 8.4 pct (Adds analyst comments, capital ratio increase)

By Elzio Barreto and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, March 27 Shares in China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd slipped on Tuesday after the mid-sized lender raised $1.44 billion to boost its balance sheet, well-supported by investors despite concerns about slowing growth for the sector in coming years.

China Minsheng fell 2.1 percent in Hong Kong and traded flat in Shanghai. The offering was about five times covered, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal, indicating solid investor interest for the issue, which was priced at a five percent discount.

"The result suggests there was healthy demand for the shares," said Stanley Li, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

China Minsheng is the latest in a rush of Chinese banks and insurers expected to come to the market to raise capital after years of torrid growth and to meet tightened regulatory rules.

The need to raise fresh capital meant China's banks would have to focus their lending on less risky areas, leading to slower profit growth, Mirae Asset's Li said.

"The implication is that the volume story is over, and banks will have to focus on the mix of their business," he said.

"We generally expect slower profit growth," Li added. "The good thing is that this may encourage banks to use capital more efficiently. They just can't keep going back to the market every two years."

China Minsheng is the second bank to tap shareholders this month, after Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China's fifth-largest lender by assets, raised about $8.9 billion through a private placement.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, China Minsheng confirmed a Reuters report that it had priced the stock offering at HK$6.79 per share.

The bank's shares fell 2.1 percent to HK$7, compared with a 1.6 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng index and the 1.9 percent increase in the financial sector sub-index.

China Minsheng said the share sale "offers a good opportunity for the company to raise additional capital in the most effective manner and will also provide an opportunity for the company to broaden its shareholder base."

Analysts expect the Hong Kong offering to increase China Minsheng's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to about 8.4 percent from about 7.9 percent at the end of 2011.

The bank has also said it plans to raise nearly 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) in bonds convertible into Shanghai-listed shares, which may further raise its capital ratio to around 10 percent by the end of 2012.

Analysts agreed growth in the sector would slow in coming years due to lending constraints, but one said this was well priced-in and stocks looked inexpensive.

"The growth rate will have to slow down, but share prices have built a very pessimistic outlook already," said Victor Wang, an analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong-listed Chinese banks were trading at an average of 6 times forecast earnings for 2012, while a fair level would be 8-9 times, Wang added.

"Right now we have a very positive stance for the sector," he said. "It's alright for people to be concerned, but it's also important to realize that China is fast growing and not that indebted a country, so they have a lot of flexibility in dealing with problems."

Haitong International and UBS AG were joint global co-ordinators of the China Minsheng offering.

($1 = 7.7682 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.314 Chinese Yuan) (Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)