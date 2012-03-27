* HK-listed shares down 2.1 pct after $1.44 bln stock offer
* New stock offered at 5 pct discount
* Share offer five times oversubcribed - source
* China Minsheng's Tier 1 capital ratio seen at 8.4 pct
(Adds analyst comments, capital ratio increase)
By Elzio Barreto and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, March 27 Shares in China Minsheng
Banking Corp Ltd slipped on Tuesday after the
mid-sized lender raised $1.44 billion to boost its balance
sheet, well-supported by investors despite concerns about
slowing growth for the sector in coming years.
China Minsheng fell 2.1 percent in Hong Kong and traded flat
in Shanghai. The offering was about five times covered,
according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal,
indicating solid investor interest for the issue, which was
priced at a five percent discount.
"The result suggests there was healthy demand for the
shares," said Stanley Li, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities
in Hong Kong.
China Minsheng is the latest in a rush of
Chinese banks and insurers expected to come to the market to
raise capital after years of torrid growth and to meet tightened
regulatory rules.
The need to raise fresh capital meant China's banks would
have to focus their lending on less risky areas, leading to
slower profit growth, Mirae Asset's Li said.
"The implication is that the volume story is over, and banks
will have to focus on the mix of their business," he said.
"We generally expect slower profit growth," Li added. "The
good thing is that this may encourage banks to use capital more
efficiently. They just can't keep going back to the market every
two years."
China Minsheng is the second bank to tap shareholders this
month, after Bank of Communications Co Ltd
, China's fifth-largest lender by assets, raised
about $8.9 billion through a private placement.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, China Minsheng
confirmed a Reuters report that it had priced the stock offering
at HK$6.79 per share.
The bank's shares fell 2.1 percent to HK$7, compared with a
1.6 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng index and the
1.9 percent increase in the financial sector sub-index.
China Minsheng said the share sale "offers a good
opportunity for the company to raise additional capital in the
most effective manner and will also provide an opportunity for
the company to broaden its shareholder base."
Analysts expect the Hong Kong offering to increase China
Minsheng's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to about 8.4 percent
from about 7.9 percent at the end of 2011.
The bank has also said it plans to raise nearly 20 billion
yuan ($3.2 billion) in bonds convertible into Shanghai-listed
shares, which may further raise its capital ratio to around 10
percent by the end of 2012.
Analysts agreed growth in the sector would slow in coming
years due to lending constraints, but one said this was well
priced-in and stocks looked inexpensive.
"The growth rate will have to slow down, but share prices
have built a very pessimistic outlook already," said Victor
Wang, an analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong-listed Chinese banks were trading at an average of
6 times forecast earnings for 2012, while a fair level would be
8-9 times, Wang added.
"Right now we have a very positive stance for the sector,"
he said. "It's alright for people to be concerned, but it's also
important to realize that China is fast growing and not that
indebted a country, so they have a lot of flexibility in dealing
with problems."
Haitong International and UBS AG were joint global
co-ordinators of the China Minsheng offering.
For a statement click here
($1 = 7.7682 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.314 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)