HONG KONG, March 13 Mid-sized lender China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd said on Wednesday it would issue 20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) worth of A share convertible corporate bonds with a term of six years.

The issue would total 200 million A share convertible corporate bonds with an initial conversion price of 10.23 yuan per A share.

For statement click here ($1 = 6.2162 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by ERic Meijer)