SHANGHAI Jan 6 China Minsheng Banking
Corp has received Hong Kong regulatory
approval to set up a Hong Kong branch, the firm said in a
statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday.
The firm's chairman Dong Wenbiao told the China Securities
Journal that the setting up of a Hong Kong branch, the firm's
first overseas, would mark a step in its international
expansion.
Late in December, the bank said it had received China
central bank approval to issue of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.9
billion) worth of special bonds, which will be used for loans to
small firms.
($1 = 6.3017 yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)