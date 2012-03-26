SHANGHAI, March 26 China Minsheng Banking Corp
said on Monday it will suspend trading of
its shares for a day, as it conducts a placement of new shares
in Hong Kong.
Last month, the bank said it had received approval from the
country's securities regulator for an issue of up to 1.65
billion new Hong Kong-listed shares, which is aimed at boosting
its capital adequacy ratio.
The fundraising follows moves by Beijing to improve the
safety of its banking system by raising capital adequacy ratio
(CAR) requirements.
Minsheng Bank shares will resume trade on Tuesday, it said
in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)