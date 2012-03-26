* Prices HK offering at HK$6.79 per share - source
* Deal priced near middle of indicative range
* Bank among several financial firms bolstering balance
sheets
* BoCom raised $8.9 bln via private placement this month
(Adds final terms of the offering)
By Kelvin Soh and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 26 China Minsheng
Banking Corp is raising about HK$11.2 billion ($1.44
billion) to boost capital and improve its balance sheet after
pricing a Hong Kong share offer near the middle of an indicative
range, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Monday.
Mid-sized Minsheng's widely flagged capital raising is a
sign of more things to come as Chinese banks and insurers
bolster their balance sheets after years of rapid growth.
It is the second bank to tap shareholders this month, after
Bank of Communications, China's fifth-largest by
assets, raised about $8.9 billion through a private placement.
China is set to see a flurry of fundraising this year, with
the state-run China Securities Journal estimating publicly
traded banks will raise some 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) in
share offerings through 2012.
The bank sold 1.65 billion new Hong Kong-listed shares
at HK$6.79 each, said the source, who was not
authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
The offering was priced at a discount of 5 percent to
Friday's close of HK$7.15, near the middle of an indicative
range of HK$6.65-6.86 per share.
"Next up is probably China Merchants Bank," said Alex Lee,
an analyst at DBS-Vickers in Hong Kong. "The wider environment
has been difficult for fundraising, and we are likely to see
some banks hesitate because of the weak markets."
China Minsheng halted shares ahead of the fundraising, which
comes days after it reported a 58.8 percent surge in 2011 net
profit.
China Merchants Bank Co Ltd , the
country's sixth-largest lender by market value, has received
regulatory approval to issue up to 20 billion yuan ($3.17
billion) of bonds.
China Minsheng said last month it had received approval from
the securities regulator for its share sale.
The fundraising follows moves by Beijing to improve the
safety of the banking system by raising capital adequacy ratio
requirements.
China Minsheng shares will resume trading on Tuesday, the
firm said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.
Haitong International and UBS AG were joint global
co-ordinators of the offering.
($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.768 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Additional reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Daniel Magnowski, Richard Pullin and David Hulmes)