Trump tells Sisi he hopes to visit Egypt
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
MINSK-FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER AYRAULT SAYS CAN'T ACCEPT STATUS QUO IN UKRAINE OTHERWISE IT WOULD LEAD TO NEW VIOLENCE
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.