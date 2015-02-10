(Corrects date in dateline to Feb 10 from Feb 11, corrects day
in first paragraph to Tuesday from Wednesday.)
By John Tilak
TORONTO Feb 10 Canadian technology start-up
Miovision, which produces software that converts video of
vehicle traffic into data, said on Tuesday it received C$30
million ($23.83 million) in funding to help support its growth
plans.
The funding, its biggest to-date, was led by Canadian
merchant bank MacKinnon, Bennett & Co. Investeco Capital,
Renewal Funds, Plaza Ventures and Comerica also participated.
The Kitchener, Ontario-based company has more than 500
customers in 50 countries. They include the transportation
departments of Massachusetts, Texas and Illinois, as well as the
city of Edmonton and Caltrans.
Founded in 2005, Miovision collects data by filming videos
at intersections to capture the traffic flow, alerting
customers when problems arise and helping them understand the
impact of changes like the building of new malls and schools.
Companies such as McCain Inc and Tyco Traffic &
Transportation, a unit of Tyco International Plc, are
other players in the space. Technology giants such as IBM
and Cisco Systems Inc have also been showing
interest in the 'smart city' concept.
Miovision plans to use the cash to expand its product range
and step up hiring of engineers.
"The funding ... will take our vision forward and get
ourselves into a broader product portfolio," said Kurtis
McBride, chief executive of Miovision, who helped start the
company as an engineering student at the University of Waterloo.
Miovision, which is profitable, has been growing revenue at
an annual rate of 60 to 80 percent in the past six to seven
years, he said.
The biggest Canadian venture capital deal in 2014 was an
C$85 million funding round to Desire2Learn Inc, according to
Thomson Reuters data. BuildDirect, Wattpad, HootSuite and
Verafin Inc were other companies involved with securing
significant financing in 2014, the report said.
Overall Canadian start-ups received some C$2.36 billion in
funding in 2014, a 21 percent jump from a year ago, according to
the report.
($1 = 1.2588 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Andrew Hay)