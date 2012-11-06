GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
NEW YORK Nov 6 MIPS Technologies Inc: * Mips Technologies Inc up 7.1 percent to $7.52 in premarket; to be acquired by Imagination Technologies for $60 million
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.