Jan 25 MIPS Technologies Inc posted a drop in second-quarter profit that missed market estimates as lower license and contract revenue put pressure on the chip designer's results, sending its shares down 4 percent in extended trading.

Second-quarter net loss was $972,000, or 2 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $6.0 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.

Excluding special items, MIPS, which designs chips for digital televisions, set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, WiFi access points and mobile applications, earned 1 cent per share.

"Business conditions continue to be challenging in the semiconductor market, especially in the digital home and networking areas that comprise the majority of our revenue," Chief Executive Sandeep Vij said in a statement.

Total revenue fell 30 percent to $15.3 million. License and contract revenue were down 70 percent at $2.1 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $16.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company fell 20 cents to $5.15 in extended trade. The stock closed at $5.35 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.