BRIEF-Comcast planning online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg
* Comcast said to plan online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oZOtT5 Further company coverage:
Sept 6 American Tower Corp said it would buy MIP Tower Holdings LLC, the parent of telecom tower operator Global Tower Partners, in a $4.8 billion deal to take advantage of the roll out of 4G wireless networks.
American Tower said it would pay about $3.3 billion in cash and assume about $1.5 billion of debt.
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown on alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.