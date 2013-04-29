LONDON, April 29 Mirabaud & Cie, a Swiss private wealth manager and broker, is launching a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory group in expectation of a rebound in Europe's depressed dealmaking environment.

The team, based in London, will be led by Maneksh Dattani, Ian Macfarlane, Paul Schultz and Nicolas Thum, previously partners at advisory boutique Europa Partners.

It will focus on existing FTSE 100 clients, family-owned businesses and private equity across financial institutions, industrial companies, business services and real estate.

"For us, it's a boutique-plus strategy. Being attached to a larger group with a European footprint is a more powerful offering than a standalone boutique," Macfarlane said.

Worldwide M&A activity is flat compared to last year, as companies remain cautious in a moribund economic environment.

Some large deals in the U.S. mask a more muted environment in Europe, where M&A is down 28 percent compared with last year, data from Thomson Reuters showed.

"There's only so long you can suppress the need to either acquire or sell businesses," said Macfarlane.

Mirabaud, founded in Geneva in 1819, built its broking business Mirabaud Securities in London in 1990, offering research and corporate finance advice. In 2009, it launched a debt capital markets division.

While most other banks retrench, Mirabaud has been steadily adding to its core businesses and in 2012 acquired 100 percent of its Spanish subsidiary, Mirabaud Finanzas Socieded de Valores.