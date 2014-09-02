Sept 2 Miraculum SA :

* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue was 17.3 million zlotys versus 18.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Said H1 EBIT was 2.3 million zlotys versus 697,400 zlotys a year ago

* Said H1 net profit was 881,000 zlotys versus a loss of 1.6 million zlotys a year ago

