Miraculum SA
* Said on Saturday it reported Q3 revenue of 1.0 million
zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 935,847 zlotys versus a loss of
169,265 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 1.8 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.3
million zlotys a year ago
* Lowers its FY 2014 net revenue and EBITDA financial
forecast and withdraws its FY 2015 financial forecast published
on Feb. 25
* Expects to report FY 2014 net revenue of 36 million zlotys
instead of previously expected 48 million zlotys
* Expects to report FY 2014 EBITDA of 5.2 million zlotys
instead of previously expected 6.1 million zlotys
* Will consider publishing new results forecast for FY 2015
following decision on its ownership structure
