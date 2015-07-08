SEOUL, July 8 Shares in Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd opened at 7,400 won per share in its market debut on Wednesday after the life insurer's initial public offering raised 340.5 billion won ($300.53 million).

The shares had extended losses to fall 2.16 percent from the opening price as of 0012 GMT. ($1 = 1,133.0000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)