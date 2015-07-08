* Mirae is Korea's biggest listing in 2015 so far

* Life insurers pressured by low returns vs. high guarantees

* IPO market regaining life after 2014 Samsung unit listings (Adds insurance industry outlook, IPO market details)

SEOUL, July 8 Shares in Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd opened at 7,400 won per share in its market debut on Wednesday, lower than its IPO price as a weak outlook for insurance companies weighed on South Korea's biggest listing so far in 2015.

The IPO had priced below an indicative range of 8,200-10,000 won per share, reflecting concerns about negative margins in the life insurance business due to the gap between past policy guarantees and low interest yields, analysts said.

Shares in No.1 Samsung Life Insurance and second-largest Hanwha Life Insurance were trading below their IPO prices as of Wednesday, after both listed in 2010.

Mirae had regained ground as of 0029 GMT, trading at about the initial public offering price of 7,500 won. The broader market rose 0.1 percent.

The amount raised from new listings on South Korea's main Kospi market had recovered in 2014 after a slump in 2012-2013 due to two Samsung Group unit IPOs exceeding 1 trillion won.

A slew of sizeable IPOs exceeding 300 billion won ($264.41 million) are expected this year, including Hyundai Motor Group's advertising arm, Innocean Worldwide Inc, due to list next week.

Mirae Asset Life's IPO raised 340.5 billion won, giving it a market capitalisation of around 1.1 trillion won. ($1 = 1,134.6000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)