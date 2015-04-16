SEOUL, April 16 Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co
Ltd, South Korea's sixth-biggest life insurer by assets, has
applied for approval to launch an initial public offering, South
Korea's stock exchange said on Thursday.
Mirae Asset, which is majority-owned by affiliate Mirae
Asset Securities Co Ltd and related shareholders,
plans a listing seen worth around 300 billion-500 billion won
($277 million-$459 million), South Korean online media outlet
Money Today The Bell reported in March.
A spokesman for Mirae Asset said it is planning an IPO at
some point this year, but declined to comment on further listing
details.
Samsung Securities, Citigroup and Daiwa are co-advisers for
the IPO.
($1 = 1,088.5200 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)