SEOUL Nov 28 Mirae Asset MAPS Global Investments, a money management unit of South Korea's Mirae Asset Financial Group, is in a deal worth 560 billion won ($480.81 million) to take over two buildings of Brazil's Rochaverá Corporate Towers, a source said.

The source with direct knowledge of the matter added that Mirae had signed a memorandum of understanding on the purchase with a British private equity fund in September.

The source requested anonymity because the acquisition has yet to be made public.

A Mirae spokesman declined to comment.

