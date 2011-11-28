SEOUL Nov 28 Mirae Asset MAPS Global
Investments, a money management unit of South Korea's Mirae
Asset Financial Group, is in a deal worth 560 billion won
($480.81 million) to take over two buildings of Brazil's
Rochaverá Corporate Towers, a source said.
The source with direct knowledge of the matter added that
Mirae had signed a memorandum of understanding on the purchase
with a British private equity fund in September.
The source requested anonymity because the acquisition has
yet to be made public.
A Mirae spokesman declined to comment.
($1 = 1164.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)