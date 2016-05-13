May 13 MIRAE CORPORATION :
* Says rights issue of 98 million common shares of par value
100 won each
* Says issue price of 300 won per share, for proceeds of
29.4 billion won for operations
* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to
purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on June
3
* Shareholders of record on March 18 will have rights to
purchase 0.15248382 rights share for each share held during July
7 to July 8
* Listing date of July 29 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/yKLA6g
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)