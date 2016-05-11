BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Mirae ING.Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it acquires a 14.9 pct stake (5.9 million shares) in Pobis TNC Co., Ltd, which is engaged in the development and provision of software, for business diversification
* Says transaction amount of 23.9 billion won
* Transaction settlement date of May 11
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RM3Hk6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.