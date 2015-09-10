Sept 10 Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC hired four investment analysts as it looked to expand its equity research team in the United States.

Tatiana Feldman joins from INCA Investments as a senior analyst to cover global emerging markets, excluding Asia.

Malcolm Dorson was hired from Ashmore Group to also cover global emerging markets, excluding Asia.

SungWon Song and Michael Dolacky joined as analysts focusing on the global healthcare sector.

Song previously worked at Nationwide Children's Hospital and Dolacky was hired from Senzar Asset Management.

The four analysts are based in New York and report to Mirae's chief investment officer, Jose Morales. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)