Dec 16 Hollywood producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein announced a multi-year deal to jointly make films, TV shows, and live stage shows with Miramax, the Oscar-winning film studio they started in 1979 and left in 2005.

In a joint announcement, Miramax and The Weinstein Company said they would make films and TV shows based on Miramax's library of more than 700 films that include "Shakespeare in Love," "Good Will Hunting" and "The English Patient."

The Weinsteins will release co-produced films in the United States, with Miramax selling them internationally. The companies said they anticipate starting production in early to mid-2014, but didn't name the projects. No value was given for the deal.

The brothers founded Miramax, named for their parents Miriam and Max, in 1979 and sold it to Walt Disney Co in 1993. Miramax was subsequently sold in 2010 to investors that included the Qatar Investment Authority and real estate investment firm Colony Capital.