Dec 22 Miranda Technologies said that several of its shareholders have opposed the proposal by JEC Capital Partners and JMB Capital Partners Master Fund to replace four of Miranda's current directors with candidates of their choice.

JEC and JMB, which together hold a 10.2 percent stake in Montreal, Quebec-based Miranda Technologies, had called for a special meeting of shareholders on Dec. 14.

"The board and management of Miranda believe that there are already sufficient shareholders that are opposed to the requisition, holding a sufficient number of shares of the company, to cause the JEC/JMB proposal to fail," Miranda said in a statement.

Shares of Miranda Technologies, which provides technology for the television broadcast industry, closed at C$9.33 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.