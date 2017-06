June 19 Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Global Asset Management, said Herve Guez will take on the additonal role of head of equities and fixed income at the company.

Guez, who has been head of responsible investment research at Mirova since the company's inception in 2012, will be in charge of coordinating fund management teams in Paris.

He will report to Philippe Zaouati, chief executive, Mirova. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)