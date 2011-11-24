KUALA LUMPUR Nov 24 Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd said on Thursday that it will leave the liner business owing to changes in "operating dynamics".

The liner, or container shipping, business has resulted in a loss of $789 million for MISC over the past three years, the shipper said in a stock exchange filing.

MISC said it would incur a one-time cost of $400 million as a result of exiting the liner business, and this sum will be booked in its present financial year.

MISC shares fell 1.13 percent to 6.13 ringgit ($1.93) per share on Thursday before trading was suspended ahead of the announcement. ($1 = 3.1795 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; editing by Liau Y-Sing)