KUALA LUMPUR Nov 24 Malaysian shipper MISC Bhd has requested the trading of its shares be suspended effective 2.30pm (0630 GMT) on Thursday, Nov 24 pending an announcement.

The company did not provide details about the announcement.

The shipper's shares had fallen 1.13 percent to 6.13 Malaysian ringgit per share in the morning trading session before the exchange broke for lunch. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)