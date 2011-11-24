UPDATE 1-GE Power exec who lost out on GE CEO job retires
SEATTLE, June 14 A top General Electric Co executive announced his retirement on Wednesday after failing to win the conglomerate's chief executive job.
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 24 Malaysian shipper MISC Bhd has requested the trading of its shares be suspended effective 2.30pm (0630 GMT) on Thursday, Nov 24 pending an announcement.
The company did not provide details about the announcement.
The shipper's shares had fallen 1.13 percent to 6.13 Malaysian ringgit per share in the morning trading session before the exchange broke for lunch. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
SEATTLE, June 14 A top General Electric Co executive announced his retirement on Wednesday after failing to win the conglomerate's chief executive job.
* Transport form US undercuts environmental benefits-Greenpeace