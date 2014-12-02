By Christina Farr and Edwin Chan
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 2 Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd
and other Chinese companies have joined a $40 million
investment in U.S. wearables startup Misfit, the first time the
world's third-biggest smartphone manufacturer has taken a stake
in a U.S. mobile-device maker.
Misfit, which claims to make the biggest-selling activity
and sleep tracker in China, said on Tuesday it has raised new
financing from Xiaomi, e-commerce company JD.com Inc, and
venture-capital firms GGV Capital and Shunwei.
GGV partner Hans Tung will join Misfit's board of directors.
Shunwei partner Tuck Koh will become a board observer. Both are
Xiaomi investors.
Misfit, best known for its activity tracker Shine, is the
latest startup to gravitate toward Xiaomi, which has been
seeking to build a hardware ecosystem that extends beyond its
smartphones and into wearable technology and home appliances.
Xiaomi has built ties with a litany of Chinese gadget makers
through investments or strategic partnerships. But the deal with
Misfit would be the first instance of the company investing in a
U.S.-based wearables company as it pursues its ambition of
becoming a global brand like Apple Inc.
The relatively small size of the investment could reflect
the wariness with which Chinese companies approach U.S.
acquisitions.
From Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd, many of the largest Chinese tech
companies have expressed caution about provoking already
simmering anti-Chinese sentiment in the United States through
flashy deals, though Lenovo Group Ltd has been
successful in carrying out multi-billion-dollar buyouts.
Three-year-old Xiaomi has become one of the world's largest
smartphone manufacturers by dint of cheaper but critically
acclaimed devices modeled on those of Apple. It now sports the
$13 "Mi" wristband, while Chief Executive Lei Jun has promised a
full lineup of wearables.
The Misfit investment comes just a few months before Apple's
smartwatch is expected to hit the Chinese market. The wearable
graced the cover of Vogue China last month, a move regarded as
highly strategic given the growing purchasing power of female
luxury consumers in China.
Led by Chief Executive Sonny Vu, Misfit is based in Daly
City, California, but has a data science team in Vietnam. Its
early investor and advisor John Sculley is Apple's former chief
executive officer.
A Xiaomi spokeswoman declined comment. JD.com, GGV Capital
and Shunwei could not be reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Gerry Shih in BEIJING; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)